Michael Lynch ☛ Why does an extraneous build step make my Zig app 10x faster?
For the past few months, I’ve been curious about two technologies: the Zig programming language and Ethereum cryptocurrency. To learn more about both, I’ve been using Zig to write a bytecode interpreter for the Ethereum Virtual Machine.
Zig is a great language for performance optimization, as it gives you fine-grained control over memory and control flow. To motivate myself, I’ve been benchmarking my Ethereum implementation against the official Go implementation.
The New Stack ☛ An Introduction to String Formatting in Go
In the Go programming language, string formatting, otherwise known as string interpolation, is when you insert a custom string [...]
Rlang ☛ Offa R Users Group: Empowering Data-Driven Education in Nigeria
The R Consortium had a conversation with Anietie Edem Udokang, who is the founder and organizer of the Offa R Users Group (ORUG)
Rlang ☛ How to Replicate Rows in a Data Frame in R
Are you working with a dataset where you need to duplicate certain rows multiple times? Perhaps you want to create synthetic data by replicating existing observations [...]
Buttondown ☛ What if the spec doesn't match the code?
Whenever I talk about formal methods, I get the same question:
Can I use the spec to generate my code?
Arnulfo Reyes: A Look at 2023: Successes and Challenges of the Python Community Panama
In this post, we’ll explore the achievements, challenges, and exciting events that marked the year 2023 for the entire Python community in Panama. From significant milestones to moments of learning and growth, get ready to dive into an exciting journey through 2023!
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.5 Release Candidate 3
WordPress 6.5 RC3 is ready for download and testing. Reaching this phase of the release cycle is an important milestone. Check out what's coming in this release and how to get involved with the open source project.
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 124
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 124 release cycle.
