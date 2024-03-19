Software: 12 Best Task Managers for GNU/Linux System and Centralised Web-Based Services Application
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 12 Best Task Managers for GNU/Linux System
Linux Task Manager is one of the essential tools that help you to find out the details of resource usage (CPU/RAM) by any particular software or even the system itself.
-
CubicleNate ☛ Ferdium | Centralized Web-Based Services Application
Like it or not, this web technology thing is not a fad and is going to be sticking around for the time being. I think this is great and terrible all at the same time.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ WAL-G 3.0.0 released
WAL-G team is happy to announce the release of WAL-G 3.0.0
WAL-G is a tool for archival database restoration for PostgreSQL, GreenplumDB, MySQL/MariaDB, MongoDB, etcd and several other databases.
-
Jamie Brandon ☛ Unexplanations: sql is syntactic sugar for relational algebra
This idea is particularly sticky because it was more or less true 50 years ago, and it's a passable mental model to use when learning sql. But it's an inadequate mental model for building new sql frontends, designing new query languages, or writing tools likes ORMs that abstract over sql.
Before we get into that, we first have to figure out what 'syntactic sugar' means.
-