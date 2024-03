Hyprland Marks Two-Year Anniversary with a New Release

Hyprland 0.37.0 is a massive update that celebrates two years of the project’s growth and development. For those unfamiliar, it is a dynamic tiling Wayland compositor that aims to provide a flexible, extensible, and lightweight environment for Linux desktops.

Designed with customization and performance in mind, Hyprland caters to users who desire to tailor their computing environment precisely to their needs and preferences.

