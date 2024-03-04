Microsoft Is Driving Users Away, Intel Resorts to Openwashing (All Core Things Remain Proprietary)

What will be the end of Windows? Microsoft.

I’ve been a lifelong Windows user since the 90s and even MS-DOS back in the 80s, but things are changing. I’ve been using other operating systems more and more. MacOS and Linux are getting mixed into my workflow more and Windows less. Why? Microsoft is actively angering it power users by removing features. By trying to simplify Windows they are actively making administering it worse.

The Problem

Microsoft is in a panic from the continued loss of it’s user base. They are making some improvements like the GUI and cleaning up other elements that give a more cohesive look. No more mixing Metro UI and Legacy panels like Windows 10. While this is good on the surface, they aren’t fixing anything. In fact, things are about to get much worse with the removal of these panels. On Tuesday, I had a printer issue at a client site and I was going to pull up the “Devices and Printers” panel to manage the drives and printing default settings. In the most recent 22H2 Windows 11 update, they hid it!

Using old Control Panel (Start->Run->control)

Clicking on this will redirect you to the new settings printer that gives NO options to do any advanced troubleshooting and removes the ability to FIX the issue!

What about the old control printers shortcut? remapped to the new crap.