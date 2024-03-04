New blogs.kde.org and KDE ISO Image Writer
New blogs.kde.org
I'm happy to announce the launch of our revamped Blogs.KDE.org website, now powered by Hugo instead of Drupal 7!
This switch was motivated by the fact that Drupal 7 is now reaching end of life and since Blogs.
CubicleNate ☛ KDE ISO Image Writer | USB Drive Writing Tool
Writing a bootable USB Drives is a must if you are one to test out any number of GNU/Linux distribution. I used the the SUSE Image Writer for years until it was decided that it would no longer be maintained.