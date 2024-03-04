Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, and Free Software Security Podcast
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 554
Listener feedback, and a second look at netpbm from the **l** series of
shasum -a256=864dc9b7faa970f2fc86c3e25c2d8e988d44dbba7a624d97297d49c40d3186c8
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Plasma's Perfect Play | LINUX Unplugged 552
Plasma 6 is out, and we've been giving it a go. What's new, our thoughts, and the lessons other desktops should learn.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 361: KDE Plasma 6 is Here and Michael cant stop talking about it
00:00:39 Community Feedback
00:12:11 KDE Plasma 6 Release - [link (https://community.kde.org/Plasma/Plasma_6)]
00:52:01 Surveillance Giant Google and Nvidia Team Up On Something Open-Source - [link (https://www.infoq.com/news/2024/02/google-gemma-open-model/)]
01:03:10 Gaming: In Case of Emergency, Release Raptor! - [link (https://store.steampowered.com/app/471770/In_Case_of_Emergency_Release_Raptor/)]
01:06:33 Software Spotlight: System Monitoring Center & R-Linux - [system monitoring (https://flathub.org/apps/io.github.hakandundar34coding.system-monitoring-center), r-linux (https://www.r-studio.com/free-linux-recovery/)]
01:08:44 Tip of the Week from reddit - [link (https://www.reddit.com/r/linuxquestions/comments/1b0gr8p/comment/ks7wg1n/)]
01:11:28 Events
01:13:40 Outro
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast Episode 418 – Being right all the time is hard
Josh and Kurt talk about recent stories about data breaches, flipper zero banning, and realistic security. We have a lot of weird challenges in the world of security, but hard problems aren’t impossible problems.