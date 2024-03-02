Beelink SEi12 i7-12650H mini PC review – Part 3: Ubuntu 22.04 Linux

After going through an unboxing and teardown of the Beelink SEi12 i7-12650H mini PC, and testing the 12th gen Intel Core i7-12650H mini PC in Windows 11 Pro, we’ll now report our experience with Ubuntu 22.04 in the third part of the review to show how the Beelink SEi12 performs in Linux.

We will perform feature testing, run some benchmarks to evaluate performance, test Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth, submit the system to a stress test to check its cooling performance and measure fan noise and power consumption. We’ll also compare it to the GEEKOM Mini IT12 mini PC with the same Intel Core i7-12650H CPU.

After a system update, going to Settings->About shows we have Ubuntu 22.04.4 running on an AZW SEi computer equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with 16 threads, 32GB RAM, and 626.8 GB of storage (the preinstalled 500GB M.2 SSD plus our own 128GB SATA drive).

