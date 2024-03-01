Open Hardware: Name that Ware and Birthday of Raspberry Pi
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware January 2024
As I noted when posting the ware, I actually don’t know what its original function was — it’s just a gizmo I picked out of a junk bin in Akihabara.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ >Raspberry Pi celebrates 12 years as sales break 61 million units
The Raspberry Pi is 12, or three if you obey the leap year birthday rule. Launched on February 29, 2012, the original Raspberry Pi had an initial run of 10,000 boards but as demand outstripped supply, more were made. Raspberry Pi has since sold 57 million Raspberry Pi computers since launch, and four million of the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontrollers.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ You can't eat our birthday cake because it is full of LEDs
It’s our birthday! Happy birthday to us. We’re a leap-year baby, so while today marks only the third time our official birth date of 29 February has rolled around, we’re actually twelve years old. We have been informed that we don’t get double the presents just because we are simultaneously turning three and twelve, alas.