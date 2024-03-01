Windows TCO Leftovers
India Times ☛ Government Warning for Windows 10, Windows 11 Users: Here’s What to Do
The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) has issued a warning for users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. The cybersecurity watchdog has reported a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows Kernel that could be exploited by the attacker to gain elevated privileges on the targeted system.
Security Week ☛ Iranian Hackers Target Aviation and Defense Sectors in Middle East
Iranian hackers have been using Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure in attacks targeting aerospace, aviation, and defense organizations in the Middle East, Mandiant reports.
The Register UK ☛ Ransomware crews lean into infostealers for initial access
Miscreants have plenty of ways to gain access to a business's internal systems. For example, they can brute-force their way in, logging into accounts with weak, default, or easily guessed passwords. They can buy their way in using so-called initial access brokers, who perform the actual infiltration. They can use credential stuffing, in which they obtain username-password combinations for one online service and see if those creds let them into another service as too many people reuse the same password everywhere. They could develop or obtain exploits for vulnerabilities in an org's IT estate, and use those to gain remote entry.
CISA ☛ 2024-02-26 [Older] CISA, NCSC-UK, and Partners Release Advisory on Russian SVR Actors Targeting [CLOWN] Infrastructure