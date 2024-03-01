Windows TCO Leftovers

Miscreants have plenty of ways to gain access to a business's internal systems. For example, they can brute-force their way in, logging into accounts with weak, default, or easily guessed passwords. They can buy their way in using so-called initial access brokers, who perform the actual infiltration. They can use credential stuffing, in which they obtain username-password combinations for one online service and see if those creds let them into another service as too many people reuse the same password everywhere. They could develop or obtain exploits for vulnerabilities in an org's IT estate, and use those to gain remote entry.