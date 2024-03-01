FSF-EEE, Productivity, Coding, and More

As the author of an array programming language based on the ideas of APL, I see the popularity of the spreadsheet as both a problem (because it's so error-prone) and an opportunity (because while the fans of imperative languages like Python are probably too set in their ways to consider an alternative model of computation, users of spreadsheets are already thinking in terms of matrices of values, and some of those users may be more open to the idea of performing the same computation in a more reliable way).

Before discussing how to leverage the power of spreadsheets with a proper array based programming language, there is a need to discuss how spreadsheets are used today, and some of the problems with them.