Maui Release Briefing #5

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2024



Today, we bring you a report on the brand-new release of the Maui Project.

We are excited to announce the latest release of MauiKit version 3.1.0, our comprehensive user interface toolkit specifically designed for convergent interfaces, the complying frameworks, an in-house developed set of convergent applications, and the upcoming convergent shell environment for desktop and mobile devices.

Built on the foundations of Qt Quick Controls, QML, and the power and stability of C++, MauiKit empowers developers to create adaptable and seamless user interfaces across a range of devices, and with this release, we are a step closer to finalizing the migration to a new major version – the upcoming MauiKit4 release.

Join us on this journey as we unveil the potential of MauiKit3 for building convergent interfaces, the roadmap towards MauiKit4 and its new additions, and finally discover the possibilities offered by the enhanced Maui App stack.

