Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux (TWIL), Free Software Security Podcast (Greg K-H as Guest), LINUX Unplugged
Medevel ☛ 20 Open-source Free Self-hosted Podcasting Clients and Players
A self-hosted podcast server is a standalone system that hosts and manages podcast files.
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 254: GNU/Linux Laptops, Fedora, DreamWorks Open Source, LXQt Desktop & more GNU/Linux news
February seems to be a really big month for desktop environment news because KDE Plasma is almost upon us with the release next week. GNOME has announced the beta release of GNOME 46.
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Josh Bressers: Episode 417 – Linux Kernel security with Greg K-H
Josh and Kurt talk to GregKH about Linux Kernel security. We most focus on the topic of vulnerabilities in the GNU/Linux Kernel, and what being a CNA will mean for the future of Linux Kernel security vulnerabilities. The future of Linux Kernel security vulnerabilities is going to be very interesting.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ AI Under Your Control | LINUX Unplugged 551
Corporate Hey Hi (AI) is a hot mess, but open-source alternatives can be open-ended chaos. We’ll test some of the best ways to get local Hey Hi (AI) tools under your control.