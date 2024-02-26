today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Open source culture and the valorization of public work
I feel that this view is dangerous for various reasons, including because it blinds people to other explanations for a lack of public contributions. If you can say 'people are not contributing because they're not virtuous' (or not dedicated, or not serious), then you don't have to take a cold, hard look at what else might be getting in the way of contributions. Sometimes such a cold hard look might turn up rather uncomfortable things to think about.
Computers Are Bad ☛ 2024-02-25 a history of the tty
It's one of those anachronisms that is deeply embedded in modern technology. From cloud operator servers to embedded controllers in appliances, there must be uncountable devices that think they are connected to a TTY.
I will omit the many interesting details of the Linux terminal infrastructure here, as it could easily fill its own article. But most Linux users are at least peripherally aware that the kernel tends to identify both serial devices and terminals as TTYs, assigning them filesystem names in the form of /dev/tty*. Probably a lot of those people remember that this stands for teletype or perhaps teletypewriter, although in practice the term teleprinter is more common.
University of Toronto ☛ 2024-02-16 [Older] (Some) X window managers deliberately use off-screen windows
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install MKVToolNix on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MKVToolNix on Debian 12. MKVToolNix is an indispensable suite of tools for anyone working with Matroska files (.mkv), a popular format for storing multimedia content such as movies and TV shows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gittyup on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gittyup on Manjaro. Gittyup is a graphical Git client that offers a user-friendly interface to help users understand and manage their source code history.
Net2 ☛ How To Disable Touch Screen on Ubuntu 22.04
This guide outlines the steps to disable your Ubuntu device’s touchscreen, ideal for resolving issues or enabling mouse-and-keyboard preference. Find Your Touchscreen ID Start by opening a terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T). Enter the command xinput list and press Enter. This displays all input devices on your system.
