GNU Name System and Release of GNU gettext 0.22.5
GNUnet News: NGI Webinar: The GNU Name System and the road to publishing an RFC
NGI Webinar: The GNU Name System and the road to publishing an RFC We have been invited by to present the GNU Name System and our efforts to create and publish RFC 9498 You can find the recording and slides on the NLnet webinar page It includes a live demo of our GNS registrar with integrated payments. The work on GNS was generously funded by as part of their NGI Search and Discovery and
gettext @ Savannah: GNU gettext 0.22.5 released
Download from https://ftp.gnu.org/pub/gnu/gettext/gettext-0.22.5.tar.gz