Hardware: Framework, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

The 52Pi P02 is an expansion board for the Raspberry Pi 5 that converts the Pi’s PCIe into a PCIe x1 slot. The board gets connected to the bottom of the Pi and taps into the Pi’s power with the help of onboard pogo pins. It supports PCIe Gen2/Gen3 speeds and features a JST connector for external power input. While writing about the 52Pi NVdigi Expansion Board, I found the P02 PCIe expansion board for Raspberry Pi 5 interesting.