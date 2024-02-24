Hardware: Framework, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Particle Unveils M-Series: Multi-Radio (Satellite/LoRaWAN) Connectivity for Advanced IoT Solutions
Particle has introduced its M-Series device portfolio, an innovative range of multi-radio connectivity solutions. This series includes three variants of the M-SoM module, each customized for distinct connectivity requirements, and the Muon development board, equipped with a comprehensive range of peripheral interfaces useful for rapid prototyping.
CNX Software ☛ LibreVNA open-source USB vector network analyzer (VNA) works in the 100kHz to 6GHz range
Jan Käberich’s LibreVNA is an open-source hardware USB vector network analyzer (VNA) based on a Spartan-6 FPGA, an STM32 microcontroller, and RF circuitry with MAX2871 and Si5351C chips. The open-source VNA supports two channels and works in the 100kHz to 6GHz frequency range. Vector network analyzers are expensive pieces of electronic test equipment used to measure the magnitude and phase of high-frequency electrical networks costing several thousand dollars. They are commonly used in radio frequency (RF) and microwave engineering applications.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi RP2040-based keyboard is open-source and designed for serious modularity
KittenBot has released a Raspberry Pi RP2040-powered keyboard that can be customized with extra peripheral modules.
Hackaday ☛ The Latest Advancements In Portable N64 Modding
[Chris Downing] has been in the mod scene a long time, and his 5th GeN64 Portable is his most modern portable Nintendo 64 yet. The new build has an improved form factor, makes smart use of 3D printing and CNC cutting, efficiently uses PCBs to reduce wiring, and incorporates a battery level indicator. That last feature is a real quality of life improvement, nicely complementing the ability to charge over USB-C.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Framework launches first sub-$500 system: Laptop 13 DIY Edition B-Stock features slight cosmetic blemishes
Modular laptop specialist Framework has announced its first computers that come in under the $500 barrier but they are B-Stock barebones systems with slight cosmetic screen flaws.
Arduino ☛ Building your own affordable SCARA plotter with Arduino
Robots come in all shapes and sizes, but one of the most popular styles for industrial applications is the SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm). These have multiple degrees of freedom, each of which rotates around the vertical Z axis.
CNX Software ☛ 52Pi P02 PCIe expansion board for Raspberry Pi 5 features a PCIe x1 slot
The 52Pi P02 is an expansion board for the Raspberry Pi 5 that converts the Pi’s PCIe into a PCIe x1 slot. The board gets connected to the bottom of the Pi and taps into the Pi’s power with the help of onboard pogo pins. It supports PCIe Gen2/Gen3 speeds and features a JST connector for external power input. While writing about the 52Pi NVdigi Expansion Board, I found the P02 PCIe expansion board for Raspberry Pi 5 interesting.