Twenty seven years of Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2023,

updated Dec 26, 2023



We were quite baffled. Why would that even matter. Seeing our puzzled looks, he explained:

“GO AND PLUG BACK THE OLD CABLE. NATIONAL SECURITY JUST CALLED, THEY CAN’T SEE THE EMAIL TRAFFIC.”

Oh, right. Yeah. That totally makes sense. And it did make sense. It was an open secret in the country that the government is listening to everything. They did so during the Soviet era, and they didn’t stop after, either. We just thought they would have a setup a bit more resilient than a black box directly connected to our mail server.

