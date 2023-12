Stealing Identities

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2023,

updated Dec 26, 2023



My stalker and harasser online, whom my husband has just referred to, seems to have a very morbid obsession. He seems to be trying and trying very hard to get into my account.

Lozza, I don't know how many times you tried to guess my password. Your lunatic mind is beyond belief.

Your hidden desire for my husband is making you crazy. Get a life. █