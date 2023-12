NixOS: A Combination Linux OS and Package Manager

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2023



If you are game for a new way to think about building and deploying containers-based applications, the NixOS Linux distribution offers the promise of faster repeatable builds across different types of systems.

But there are still potential drawbacks of switching over to this open source technology, explained Reddit engineer, and author of Production Kubernetes, Josh Rosso, in a technical session at KubeCon+CloudNativeCon last month on this topic.

