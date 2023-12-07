Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 07, 2023



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.19 adds support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, enables iptables-nft as the default iptables backend, and replaces the linux-rpi4 and linux-rpi2 kernels with a single linux-rpi kernel.

Alpine Linux 3.19 also adds support for the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series, but those who prefer to use Alpine Linux with the KDE Plasma desktop environment will also be able to enjoy the latest KDE Gear 23.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.112 software suites.

Read on