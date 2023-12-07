Security: ICANN, Mozilla, and Microsoft
Krebs On Security ☛ ICANN Launches Service to Help With WHOIS Lookups
More than five years after domain name registrars started redacting personal data from all public domain registration records, the non-profit organization overseeing the domain industry has introduced a centralized online service designed to make it easier for researchers, law enforcement and others to request the information directly from registrars.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla VPN Update: New privacy features, plus independent security audit results
This year, we’ve been working on the many ways to protect your data when you use Mozilla VPN, our fast and easy-to-use Virtual Private Network service. Over the summer, we rolled out new security features like malware blocking, and performance improvements like the server location recommendations. We also expanded to 16 new European countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Today, Mozilla published a security audit of our Mozilla VPN from Cure53.
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft issues deadline for end of Windows 10 support – it's pay to play for security
Microsoft on Tuesday warned that full security support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, but offered a lifeline for customers unable or unwilling to upgrade two years hence.