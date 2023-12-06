Programming Leftovers
Apache Groovy’s Ternary operator: Simplifying conditional expressions
Master conditional control in Apache Groovy with the help of the ternary operator. Learn how to simplify conditional expressions and improve code clarity.
Qt ☛ Qt for Android Automotive 6.6.1 is released
The latest patch release of Qt for Android Automotive (QtAA) is out, based on Qt 6.6.1.
R
Rlang ☛ A Comparison of Several qeML Predictive Methods
Is machine learning overrated, with traditional methods being underrated these days? Yes, ML has had some celebrated successes, but these have come after huge amounts of effort, and it’s possible that similar effort with traditional methods may have produced similar results.
Rlang ☛ Are Birth Dates Still Destiny for Canadian NHL Players?
In the first chapter Malcolm Gladwell’s Outliers he discusses how in Canadian Junior Hockey there is a higher likelihood for players to be born in the first quarter of the year.
Rlang ☛ {checkhelper} is on CRAN: so you don’t have to be afraid to run a check
Rlang ☛ Re-Release: `traktok`
I’m happy to announce that traktok, my package to get content from TikTok, has returned from the dead.
Rlang ☛ Understanding Spline Regression
Spline regression is particularly useful when the relationship between the independent and dependent variables is not adequately captured by a linear model.
Rlang ☛ Chi-square distribution and test in R
Was there an association or relationship between gender and the verdicts in investigations in 18th-century London?
