KDE Plasma 5.27.10 Improves Night Color with Automatic Location, Fixes Bugs

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 06, 2023



KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is here one and a half months after KDE Plasma 5.27.9 to address more bugs, such as the one causing the Night Color to start transitioning to night mode at inappropriate times when using automatic location, as well as a bug causing the positions of desktop icons to be remembered incorrectly, especially on multi-monitor setups.

Also fixed in KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is an extremely subtle threading bug that could cause the KDE Plasma desktop or the KWin window and composite manager to crash randomly when there are files that are being watched for changes that contain certain types of changes with specific timings. This bug was also fixed in KDE Frameworks 5.112 and the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 release.

