Proprietary Qt Releases and 'Free' Samples for Schools
-
Qt 6.6.1 Released
We have released Qt 6.6.1 today. As a patch release, Qt 6.6.1 does not introduce any new features but contains more than 400 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements to the top of the Qt 6.6.0 release. See more information about the most important changes and bug fixes from Qt 6.6.1 release note.
-
Qt Safe Renderer 2.1.0 Beta 2 Provides a Demo for NXP i.MX 8QuadMax!
Qt Safe Renderer 2.1.0 Beta 2 installation has been updated with the system image, tool chain, and system root for NXP i.MX 8QuadMax. You can easily install them to your host, flash your target device, and launch the Qt Safe Renderer demo on the device. For example, you can test how Qt Safe Renderer continues rendering safety-critical elements on the screen even if there's a failure on Main UI.
-
MCUs are now part of Qt Educational Licenses
We are happy to announce that Qt Educational Licenses support MCUs starting November 2023. This means that all the MCU tools are available for educational use with the Qt Edu for Developers License.