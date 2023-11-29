PeerTube Gets Better Features Than YouTube With Version 6 Release

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 29, 2023



Ever wanted to run your video platform free from the clutches of Big Tech?

Well, for many, PeerTube has been a rather fine option thanks to its open-source and self-hostable nature. Developed by Framasoft, the developers have been busy adding new functionality to PeerTube regularly.

Sure, as a decentralized platform, it may not give you the same user experience (or quality) like YouTube. However, it is one of the best decentralized open-source platforms out there.

On that note, they have introduced a new release in the form of PeerTube V6, that promises to deliver quite a few improvements.

Allow me to take you through those.

