Games: Cosmic Carnage, Crossroad OS, Leaf Blower Revolution, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Upcoming bullet hell shooter Cosmic Carnage looks wild
Need more bullet hell goodness for your Linux PC or Steam Deck? Good news, Cosmic Carnage looks pretty wild and it will have Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Explore secrets in a sacred operating system in Crossroad OS
There's something wrong with this operating system. Crossroad OS is a single-player adventure where you solve puzzles, meet strange creatures and explore a sacred operating system created as a junction between the human and spirit world.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Please save me I have discovered Leaf Blower Revolution
It's cold and blowy outside, there's leaves everywhere and so the obvious solution to keep warm is to stay inside and play a game about blowing away leaves. Apparently that's what I'm doing with my life now, playing a free to play Steam game where I throw my mouse around the screen like a maniac to get all these damn leaves off my lawn.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hell Let Loose now works on Linux / Steam Deck
Here's a fun one I managed to somehow miss recently, but it seems that Hell Let Loose has hooked up Easy Anti-Cheat to work on Linux / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deckmate, my favourite Steam Deck accessory is discounted for Black Friday
Your Steam Deck deserves a Deckmate. It's easily one of my most used and favourite accessories to pair up with a Steam Deck and now it's discounted so go grab it. They've actually done a bit of a rebrand recently, since they now offer up similar accessories for the ROG Ally too, so they're now known as Mechanism.