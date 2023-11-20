Earlier this year I wrote about how I believe HTML is too complex to be feasibly written by hand, and rather than linting manually authored HTML for errors it's probably more effective to treat HTML as a target which should be compiled to. I ended up putting these ideas to practice in the html crate for Rust, and I think that ended up being roughly the right idea. At the core of this was a reframing of "HTML" as this thing that's meant to be read and written by humans, to a format that is primarily intended to be produced and ingested by machines.

Recently I've been using WIT - the IDL format used to define Wasm Components with - and I'm slowly starting to form opinions about it. Yesterday I wrote about why I believe ABIs can be described as: "A type system + object encoding + calling convention". But today I want to take a slightly different perspective on WIT and share an opinion I've started forming: I believe that WIT should primarily be produced and consumed by tools, and not by humans. This is a departure from how people have been reasoning about WIT so far - which is to think of WIT as a human-readable format people will want to read and write by hand. In this post I want to explain why I believe this is probably a better way to reason about WIT.