Fedora Family / IBM: From airport ground staff operations to Fedora Operations Architect, report from Things Open 2023 (Raleigh, NC)
Fedora Magazine: Introducing the Fedora Operations Architect [Ed: It sounds like Red Hat (IBM) replaced Ben Cotton with somebody less competent and technical]
Hi Fedora community! I would like to formally introduce myself to you all as the project’s new Operations Architect! I will be coming on board officially to coordinate the releases, manage the change proposals, and help around the project in many different ways.
Peter Czanik: All Things Open 2023
All Things Open (ATO) is one of my favorite conferences. This week I had the privilege to be in Raleigh, NC for the third time, and give a talk at the conference for the fourth time. I participated not just ATO, but the Community Leadership Summit. Both events were fantastic. I learned a lot, and also realized that many others have the very same problems as I have.