Gnuastro 0.21 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2023



Dear all,

I am happy to announce the release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro) version 0.21.

Gnuastro is an official GNU package, consisting of various command-line programs, C/C++ library functions and Makefile extensions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and several comprehensive tutorials (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively:

https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html

https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Tutorials.html

There have been 85 commits by 7 people in the 25 weeks since 0.20, see [1] below for the people who contributed to this release (Thanks everyone!). For all the new features that have beed added, as well as changes and bug fixes, see the NEWS file entry for this version; shown in [2] below.

Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [3]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [4]. See [5] for the list of software used to bootstrap this tarball.

https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.21.tar.lz (4.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.21.tar.gz (7.3MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.21.tar.lz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.21.tar.gz.sig (833B)

Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed). Just note that the SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to (see [6] on how to generate it).

7a976927148cd43d83e3637d447d4fd1ae5557b9 gnuastro-0.21.tar.lz jOD/bUx6f9eXiFKzeXZ+1f3wycWD2VeIdDq7eok50/8= gnuastro-0.21.tar.lz 7d99a25ecb963e213eb3fdc3f864da0028ff3f23 gnuastro-0.21.tar.gz SA6KIn7rSPwDK4qwe8LyQrAiZtI62XgsELXjb/0ToVE= gnuastro-0.21.tar.gz

If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please don't forget to cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so.

Best wishes, Mohammad

-- Dr. Mohammad Akhlaghi Staff Researcher Centro de Estudios de Física del Cosmos de Aragón (CEFCA), Plaza San Juan 1, Planta 2, Teruel 44001, Spain

