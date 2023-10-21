The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

How to Build a Corporate Pyramid

THE most recent news I've noticed is about women designated to run or take a principal position in a community-run project. This latest one says: "My background is in airport ground staff operations (seriously!)..." (Fedora Operations Architect)

When I joined a workforce upon finishing my university degree (Computer Science) I too experienced a variety of jobs and roles. My point is, not every job or role I've been exposed to was the right one for me.

Yes, I can learn and even improve or excel. But if the passion is not there, it will never work. You need to hire people who have a true passion and long track record doing what they do. So for a GNU/Linux role we should expect someone who at least used it.

I very much doubt Holly Million is a GNU/Linux user. But she is GNOME’s new Executive Director.

My humble opinion is that Red Hat is hiring and promoting some non-technical people, never mind coding, and even women intentionally so as to bait critics. They may very well come from a different field or job.

I strongly feel like the company is exploiting the presence of women as a sort of bait - a bait for the critics, especially ones who are guys.

You cannot easily change my instinct or reflexes here; I sincerely feel like they are a bait and they are being used to accuse dissenting voices as "sexist". Either IBM/Red Hat is using them to destroy the community so it will be purely corporate (proprietary) or maybe I'm missing something here. Perhaps the people here can become like a "puppet" because they don't master the role and they can easily be controlled. █