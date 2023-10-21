How to Build a Corporate Pyramid
THE most recent news I've noticed is about women designated to run or take a principal position in a community-run project. This latest one says: "My background is in airport ground staff operations (seriously!)..." (Fedora Operations Architect)
When I joined a workforce upon finishing my university degree (Computer Science) I too experienced a variety of jobs and roles. My point is, not every job or role I've been exposed to was the right one for me.
Yes, I can learn and even improve or excel. But if the passion is not there, it will never work. You need to hire people who have a true passion and long track record doing what they do. So for a GNU/Linux role we should expect someone who at least used it.
I very much doubt Holly Million is a GNU/Linux user. But she is GNOME’s new Executive Director.
My humble opinion is that Red Hat is hiring and promoting some non-technical people, never mind coding, and even women intentionally so as to bait critics. They may very well come from a different field or job.
I strongly feel like the company is exploiting the presence of women as a sort of bait - a bait for the critics, especially ones who are guys.
You cannot easily change my instinct or reflexes here; I sincerely feel like they are a bait and they are being used to accuse dissenting voices as "sexist". Either IBM/Red Hat is using them to destroy the community so it will be purely corporate (proprietary) or maybe I'm missing something here. Perhaps the people here can become like a "puppet" because they don't master the role and they can easily be controlled. █