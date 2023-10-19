Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leftovers

If you play enough video games, you might find yourself battling against a new all-consuming empire every week. But in the real world, it seems gamers are happier to cheer those empires on.

For nearly two years, Microsoft has been working to finalize its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the face of challenges from the Federal Trade Commission and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. Through lawsuits and concessions to the agencies, Microsoft finally won its case on October 13 and proceeded to celebrate in the most baffling way imaginable — with a strangely saccharine trailer welcoming hordes of characters owned by Activision Blizzard to their new “home.”