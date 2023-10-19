Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Hardening the Linux kernel is an endless task, with work required on multiple fronts. Sometimes, that work is not done in the kernel itself; other tools, including compilers, can have a significant role to play. At the 2023 GNU Tools Cauldron, Qing Zhao covered some of the work that has been done in the GCC compiler to help with the hardening of the kernel — along with work that still needs to be done.

The Kernel self-protection project is the home for much of the kernel-hardening work, she began. Hardening can be done in a number of ways, starting with the fixing of known security bugs, which may be found by static checkers, fuzzers, or code inspection. Fixing bugs is a never-ending task, though; it is far better, when possible, to eliminate whole classes of bugs entirely. Thus, much of the work in the kernel has focused on getting rid of problems like stack and heap overflows, integer overflows, format-string injection, pointer leaks, use of uninitialized variables, use-after-free bugs, and more. Effort is also going into blocking methods of exploitation, including the ability to overwrite kernel text or function pointers.