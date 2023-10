Do you waddle the waddle?

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10: Best New Features

posted by Arindam Giri on Oct 16, 2023



Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 "Mantic MInotaur" is released with the latest Cinnamon desktop and Ubuntu together. With a support duration of nine months, this iteration is set to elevate Ubuntu's core infrastructure while embracing cutting-edge technology and new packages.

Let's dive into the standout features that make this release a must-try for Cinnamon fans.

