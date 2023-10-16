Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Links 15/10/2023: Cory Doctorow on the Web's Rot, the Net Getting Littered With Misinformation and Violence
Links for the day
New Public Talk by Helen Plews and Andy Farnell About 'Clown Computing' (at Cloud Native Media)
we've chosen to make the corresponding talk more easily accessible in a free (as in freedom) format
New
The Microsoft-Sponsored 'Media' Sites Will Always Focus on 'Linux' Holes (Even If They're Neither Holes Nor Linux) While Ignoring Windows Issues (or Not Naming Windows When It's Breached)
We've therefore adopted a Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) section
Databases and Other 'Moving Parts' Slow Down the Web, Let's Reduce Our Dependence on Them
Caching of pages is not the solution, just a sloppy workaround that adds complexity and security vulnerabilities (e.g. Squid last week)
What's "Bytes Media" Anyway?
Just to be clear, "Bytes Media" is not some registered for-profit or anything remotely like that
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, October 15, 2023
IRC logs for Sunday, October 15, 2023
Microsoft is Still Waging a Relentless War Against Open Standards (Not Just Against Software Freedom)
"Any technology leader, in the public or private sector, who is not supporting and implementing open standards should resign and get out of the business."
Microsoft is Costing the Taxpayers Billions of Dollars Due to Security Breaches, Not Just Government Contracts and Bailouts
People's dignity too is at stake, it's not just about money
The Hype of 'Generative Hey Hi' (G.A.I.) is Over, It Won't Replace the Dying Media
The "news deserts" remain a crisis which dooms the Web and results in misinformed populations
Greg Kroah-Hartman (K-H) is the Voice of the 'Linux' Foundation (Zemlin, Microsoft, Novell Etc.), Not the Voice of Linux or Its Community
Greg K-H receives a huge amount of money to be a docile puppy of rather tasteless companies, not limited to Microsoft
Crossed Fingers for Software Freedom and Wider Adoption of GNU/Linux (or the Various BSDs)
The so-called 'media' is failing us