Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, Secure Boot Support
Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO flavor is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.2 and featuring Secure Boot support.
Matthew J. Garrett is Finished
When you play with fire you get fired and karma sure is fast
Most of the World Has Moved or Is Moving to GNU/Linux, But the Media Isn't Talking About That
Where was the BBC, sponsored by Bill Gates, when GNU turned 40 last year?
DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
The Month After...
10 months ago I left my job and this month we're finalising the server move, upgrading the site to a static form that can be carried forward many years if not decades
GNU Liberates
GNU is here to stay. Like it or not
Mission Center: A Sleek System Monitoring App for Linux
What if, one day, you find that your system is sluggish, and the default system monitor app of your distro is not helpful?
IRC Proceedings, Bulletins, and Upcoming Improvements
Mesa 23.2 Brings OpenGL 3.1 - OpenGL ES 3.0 Support on Asahi, New RADV Features
Mesa 23.2 open-source graphics stack is now available for download with OpenGL 3.1 and OpenGL ES 3.0 support on Asahi, new RADV features, and many bug fixes to improve Linux gaming.
Auto-CPUFreq 2.0 Released with Graphical User Interfce, Nix Flake Support
Silverfort Open Sources Lateral Movement Detection Tool
Silverfort has released the source code for its lateral movement detection tool LATMA, to help identify and analyze intrusions
Intercepting and modifying Linux system calls with ptrace
How software fails is interesting. But real-world errors can be infrequent to manifest
9 new Android games released September 2023 - From Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to Monster Hunter Now
elementary OS 7.1 is Now Available for Download
The team behind elementary OS has released the latest version of its operating system with a focus on personalization, inclusivity, accessibility, and privacy
Ubuntu 23.10 seems like the usual boring update - until you dig into it
Ubuntu has been depending on baby steps to keep it moving forward. And although Mantic Minitaur might look as if it follows that pattern, there's more to it than meets the eye
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 1st, 2023
The 156th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 1st, 2023.
Bright Future for GNU/Linux, Not for Those Who Made a Career Attacking It
GNU/Linux haters and bashers are having an "emotional breakdown" and systemic breakdown
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction To The Series
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective
Rhino Linux 2023.3 Brings Quality of Life Improvements
Experience streamlined navigation in Rhino Linux 2023.3! Unicorn Desktop now boasts unified global menu support for an enhanced UX
Russian tech firm Astra Linux plans October IPO on Moscow Exchange
Russian technology company Astra Linux on Monday said it was planning to list its shares on Moscow Exchange this month in an initial public offering (IPO), potentially breathing some life into Russia's moribund equity capital markets.
Rebooting After 248 Days
No, not Android. KDE.
Today in Techrights
Google Play Store 37.7.22 Apk now rolling out to Android devices
9 Sparkling Free and Open Source CLI Linux Time Trackers
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 high quality open source CLI time trackers
Review: Zenwalk GNU Linux Current-230909
Around a year and a half ago I reviewed Zenwalk GNU Linux 15.0. It was a mixed experience which improved on my experience with vanilla Slackware 15.0 in some ways while also introducing some fresh problems
Now more than ever, ChromeOS is Linux with Google’s desktop environment
Although not everyone knows it, ChromeOS is effectively a Linux distribution. That fact is effectively hidden and I can understand why: Linux can be a scary word to mainstream consumers
Is Linux Truly The Best Privacy Alternative For The Average User?
Privacy concerns have soared in the public eye. It’s always been a topic of interest, but more so in recent years, after multiple global scandals. The line between conspiracy theories and soft-core surveillance has blurred more than ever, making privacy a much more global and mainstream topic.
Debian: Paul Wise, Junichi Uekawa, and Ian Jackson
Cinnamon Desktop: Features, Installation - Deep Walkthrough
Linux Mint is one of the most famous distributions out there, and it’s generally thought of as a beginner-friendly Linux distribution
Introduction OpenBSD and OctOpenBSD
Ubuntu 23.10 Will Officially Support the Raspberry Pi 5
Here’s some awesome news: Ubuntu 23.10 will support the Raspberry Pi 5
New addition to Gmail Android app might make you dread your inbox a little less
Understanding GNU and Richard Stallman Battling Cancer
Peppermint Mini: The Newest Member of the Peppermint OS Family
Still in beta, Peppermint Mini promises enhanced flexibility and options. Get a sneak peek at what it has to offer here
The biggest blocker to LibreOffice adoption? LibreOffice
Let me start with a disclaimer. I really like LibreOffice
The Debian Family
Debian is still primarily community-run (never mind sponsors of SPI) and if Debian is a family, then this family is users and developers
Free Software is a Story of People, Not Just Code
Free software is people
Writing Stories With Us
we promise to publish anything that meets some basic quality criteria
New Month, New Beginning
This site now runs on Debian GNU/Linux version 12
Mobsters Did Not Slow Down Tux Machines, They Made It Even Faster
We'll strive to do 5-10 original stories per day while maintaining a flow of news picks peripheral to us
Matthew J. Garrett (M.J.G.) is Down and Might Never Come Back
Matthew J. Garrett (M.J.G.) can't get it up
Lessons of Wayland: If You Insult Your Users, the Users Will Talk About You Negatively and Walk Away
Stop insulting the users
The 8 Best Markdown Editors for Linux
Looking for an easy-to-use Markdown editor for your Linux PC? Here are some of the best options.
Here's How Your Android's Google Assistant Can Improve Your Favorite Apps
GNU/Linux is for Communities (Before Businesses)
The system needs to be modular and controlled by many parties
4 Best Free and Open Source Noise Suppression Tools
We only explore free and open source software here
Don't Let GNU/Linux Get Absorbed by Fashion and Buzzwords (or GAFAM Traps)
GNU/Linux users have a moral obligation to resist abduction of the brand
Social Control Media, Including Mastodon, is a Waste of People's Time
We continue to encourage people to abandon Social Control Media "platforms"
Praying the APIs Won't Break
That's not freedom
Software Development Processes That Move Too Fast and Break Things
It should be feasible to run or use (or maintain) the same software for 20+ years
Trying to Leave a Group Chat but Someone Has an Android? There's a Fix For That
Richard Stallman Said to Have Cancer
according to sources that are considered reliable
The Penguin Does Not Mean Freedom, the GNU Means Freedom
If the ultimate goal is to put users in control of technology (rather than technology giants in control of users), follow the model and mantra of Gnu, or GNU (recursive acronym)
The 6 Best Tools to Create a Bootable USB From an ISO in Linux
Linux, known for its robustness and versatility, offers a plethora of tools for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files, which are exact copies of disk data
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Docks
Linux has a good selection of docks to choose from. Here’s our rating for each of them. They are all open source goodness. We give our highest recommendation to Latte and KSmoothDock
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Fresco
Adobe Fresco is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
This week in KDE: time for the new features
The floodgates opened this week, and a lot of consequential in-progress work was merged: juicy new Plasma 6 features
Contribute to Fedora 39 Upgrade, Virtualization, and Cloud Test Day
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release
In September 2023 Almost 10 Million Sites Were Lost, According to New Report
Microsoft is also down by a lot in this category
The Top 5 Free GIF Recorders for Linux
Create eye-catching animations and screen tutorials with these free GIF-recording Linux apps.
Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty Runs 31% Faster on AMD GPUs in Linux Compared to Windows 11
at least on an AMD RX 5700 XT