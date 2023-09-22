Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

Linux Foundation Rejects Linux Too (GNU/Linux an Afterthought at Best)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 22, 2023



T HE thing about the Linux Foundation is, it's not about Linux.

Earlier today I wrote about the Linux Foundation rejecting Free software (or "Open Source" as they dub it for revisionist purposes).

So far this week Linux.com posted a number of mere links to the press releases from the Linux Foundation [1-4]. Not a single one of them was about Linux.

As a side note, the site Linux.com seems to have adopted the most ludicrous logo (go to https://www.linux.com/ right now to see it) and the CMS is completely broken. It was left in a state where the content parts just say "[td_block_9 category_id=”4489″ limit=”10″ ajax_pagination=”infinite”]", "[td_block_9 category_id=”8896″ limit=”10″ ajax_pagination=”infinite”]", and "[td_block_9 category_id=”8895″ limit=”10″ ajax_pagination=”infinite”]". They're repeatedly shown that they simply do not know how to manage a Linux-based site and the Linux Foundation's site, which used to run WordPress, was outsourced to a third party last year. It runs proprietary software now, instead of WordPress.

Don't make the Linux Foundation (or Linux.com, which it controls) a role model of flag bearer. █

