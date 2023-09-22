Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

NewsFlash 3.0 Released with Slick New Look

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 22, 2023,

updated Sep 23, 2023



I’ve written about this app in detail in the past so I won’t cover its core feature set in this post, except to say: it’s a desktop RSS reader that can sync with various cloud services (including Miniflux, FreshRSS, NewsBlur, and CommaFeed, new in this release) or run locally.

Like a great many GTK apps of late, the latest edition of NewsFlash takes full advantage of the adaptive awesome-sauce added in libadwaita 1.4 – the version at the heart of the recent GNOME 45 release.

As well as making the app looking nicer with full-height sidebars and borderless toolbars (these allow the 3 column layout to apply subtly different background colours to each – something common in RSS reader apps for other platforms) it ensures the app works great on smaller screens and mobile.

There are new features and other improvements too – including speed boosts.

Read on

Also: