Server Leftovers

Canonical has partnered with AMD (since from when it was still Xilinx) for many years and we jointly deliver optimised/certified Ubuntu on multiple AMD device families, e.g. AMD Zynq™ UltraScale+™ evaluation boards and AMD Kria™ K26 SOMs (system-on-module). Canonical is pleased to announce Ubuntu is now enabled on AMD’s new Kria™ KD240 and ready for developers to download and install.