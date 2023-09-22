Server Leftovers
-
WSO2 Adds API Management Platform Optimized for Kubernetes
WSO2 added an open source API management platform based on the Kubernetes Gateway API specification.
-
Oracle Cloud Antes Into Generative AI and LLM Game With NVIDIA Chips
Oracle launches something of a bare metal cloud that takes advantage of Nvidia's H100 Tensor Core GPUs and is intended for running heavy duty generative AI and LLM workloads. A more budget minded offering using Nvidia's L40S GPU will be available early next year.
-
Upbound Donates Upjet Code Generator Framework to CNCF’s Crossplane Project
A little over three years ago, Unbound donated its Crossplane framework to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation where it has thrived. On Tuesday, the company donated Upjet, a framework it's designed to be used with Crossplane, to CNCF.
-
Start your Ubuntu Confidential VM with Intel® TDX on Google Cloud [Ed: When "Confidential" means outsourced to NSA partners]
Confidential computing directly addresses the question of trust between cloud providers and their customers, with guarantees of data security for guest machines enforced by the underlying hardware of the cloud. According to the Confidential Computing Consortium, confidential computing is the protection of data in use by performing computation in a hardware-based, attested Trusted Execution Environment.
-
Ubuntu Blog: Canonical partners with AMD to enable Ubuntu on AMD Kria™ K24 SOMs
Canonical has partnered with AMD (since from when it was still Xilinx) for many years and we jointly deliver optimised/certified Ubuntu on multiple AMD device families, e.g. AMD Zynq™ UltraScale+™ evaluation boards and AMD Kria™ K26 SOMs (system-on-module). Canonical is pleased to announce Ubuntu is now enabled on AMD’s new Kria™ KD240 and ready for developers to download and install.