Free and Open Source Software

Do you waddle the waddle?

$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design

FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

Radxa Unveils Intel N150 SoM and Carrier Board with Dual Ethernet and Support for Six M.2 or U.2 Devices

Radxa has introduced the NX150, a compact System-on-Module featuring the Intel N150 processor and a matching carrier board. Designed in the Jetson Xavier NX form factor, it offers an x86 alternative for edge computing, media, and AI applications.

Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes

The June 2025 release of DietPi v9.14 adds support for new Orange Pi boards, introduces the GZDoom game engine, and brings system improvements, bug fixes, and driver refinements for better SBC compatibility.

SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.

New Release: Tails 6.17

For more details, read our changelog.

GStreamer 1.26.3 Multimedia Framework Patches H.266 Video Parser Security Flaw

Coming almost a month after GStreamer 1.26.2, the GStreamer 1.26.3 release adds a new speech synthesis element around ElevenLabs API, adds new thread-sharing 1:N inter source and sink elements, as well as a ts-rtpdtmfsrc, and adds support for BT.2100 PQ and 1:4:5:3 calorimetry to the Video4Linux capture source.

PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin

PipeWire 1.4.6 is here to fix bugs that could crash the filter-chain and ALSA plugin, improve latency reporting in module-combine-stream, improve save activation/deactivation of the filter-graph in module-filter-chain to avoid crashes, and fix a refcount issue in the device provider.

Free and Open Source Software

French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS

  
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL

 
today's leftovers

  
Release of Oracle Linux 10

  
PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin

  
The PipeWire project has released PipeWire 1.4.6 today as another maintenance update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series of this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.

 
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users

  
Deepin 25 Launches as Immutable Linux Release

  
Deepin 25 launches as an immutable Linux system, featuring a revamped desktop

 
Tails 6.17 Released with Improved Password Management

  
4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 2 is Now Available to Download

  
Android Leftovers

  
The European Union Linux desktop

  
Audiocasts, Red Hat, and Hardware

  
Games: GEEKDeck, DayZ Badlands, SteamOS, and More

  
Interview with Sevenix (author of GIMP 3.0's splash image)

  
Wine 10.11 Released with NTSync Prep and Fixes for Over 25 Bugs

  
4 things Linux still gets wrong for the average user

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Indoor building mapping in OSM

  
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.4, Linux 6.12.35, Linux 6.6.95, Linux 6.1.142, Linux 5.15.186, Linux 5.10.239, and Linux 5.4.295

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
KDE will drop Qt5 CI Support and Second beta for Amarok 3.3 available

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, GameCube Modding

  
Linux Kernel Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
GStreamer 1.26.3 Multimedia Framework Patches H.266 Video Parser Security Flaw

  
The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, and Standards

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
BSD: Latest in BSD Now, Installing *BSD in 2025, FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
New Videos About GNU/Linux

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Radxa Board

  
Games: Vulkan, Chroma Blasters, Number Machine, and More

  
GStreamer 1.26.3 Delivers Bug and Security Fixes

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design

  
OpenELA Introduces Open-Source Verification Suite for Enterprise Linux

  
Before Windows 10 goes EOL, I'm testing three alternative Linux distros to save my 6-year-old laptop from the landfill | Tom's Hardware

  
Today in Techrights

  
3 Years of New Tux Machines [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
XLibre Proposed as Fedora's New Default X11 Server

  
Fedora Linux 43 may replace the aging Xorg Xserver with XLibre

 
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
Sharing Food With Nature (Fauna) [original]

  
Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility

  
Fedora targets Fedora 44 to remove i686 packages and multilib support

 
Hone Your Linux Skills With These 6 Free Games

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
BredOS – Arch-based Linux distribution designed for single-board computers

  
Plasma 6.4 review - A worrying trend

  
Modicia OS: Multimedia-Focused Linux With Flair

  
Modicia O.S. blends powerful multimedia tools, unique features

 
This free Linux distro is the easiest way to revive your old computer. How it works

  
Gemini Protocol Spreading [original]

  
At 3070 capsules, Gemini Protocol is more than enough to find plenty of information, such as cooking recipes, technology news, philosophy, photographs and so on

 
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
BSD Leftovers

  
Intel's Implosion, Hackable Devices, and Fairphone

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Risky Business, Linux in 2025, FLOSS Weekly, and DNS

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and Retro: "FrankenPad", Amiga, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security, Windows TCO, and GitHub Code Execution Vulnerability

  
Games: Stalker 2, Palworld - Tides of Terraria crossover, Secret Agent Wizard Boy, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
3 things Linux needs to have before I can make the swap

  
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
Samsung A54, One UI 7.0 & Android 15 update

  
DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes

  
SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

  
Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

  
Your only obligations are the promises you make

  
One of the realities of creating open source software is that people will come along and say you must do something

 
Today in Techrights

  
LWN Articles on Kernel

  
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins

  
