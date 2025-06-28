news
Free and Open Source Software
-
openterfaceQT - app control openterface-Mini-KVM - LinuxLinks
openterfaceQT is a cross-platform application that supports both aarch64 and x86 architectures.
It serves as a comprehensive control interface for openterface-Mini-KVM devices. Use openterfaceQT and openterface-Mini-KVM can control any headless device via HDMI and USB.
This is free and open source software.
JS8Call - software using the JS8 digital mode - LinuxLinks
JS8Call is an experiment to test the feasibility of a digital mode with the robustness of FT8, combined with a messaging and network protocol layer for weak signal communication on HF, using a keyboard messaging style interface. It is not designed for any specific purpose other than connecting amateur radio operators who are operating under weak signal conditions. JS8Call is heavily inspired by WSJT-X, Fldigi, and FSQCall
JS8Call is a derivative of the WSJT-X application, restructured and redesigned for message passing using a custom FSK modulation called JS8.
This is free and open source software.
rwasa is a full-featured high performance web server - LinuxLinks
rwasa is billed as a full-featured, high performance, scalable web server designed to compete with the likes of nginx.
It has been built from the ground-up with no external library dependencies entirely in x86_64 assembly language, and is the result of many years’ experience with high volume web environments. In addition to all of the common things you’d expect a modern web server to do, we also include assembly language function hooks ready-made to facilitate Rapid Web Application Server (in Assembler) development.
This is free and open source software.
Kapitano - modern, user-friendly malware scanner - LinuxLinks
Kapitano is a modern, user-friendly malware scanner for Linux. It’s a frontend to ClamAV.
This is free and open source software.
Fruit - chess engine - LinuxLinks
Fruit is a UCI-only chess engine. This distribution comes up with Linux, macOS, and Windows executable files as well as an opening book and platform-independent source code.
This is free and open source software (v2.1). There is a later commercial release.