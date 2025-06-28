4 things Linux still gets wrong for the average user

news

I have been a Linux user for years now, starting my journey all the way back when I was 13 with Ubuntu. While I am perfectly comfortable with Linux, whenever I've made my friends and family try out any distribution, they always go back to Windows or macOS. I started to wonder why Linux doesn't stick, especially for people who aren't very tech-savvy.

There are several issues that most average users will hit within the first week, and they’re exactly why Linux still hasn’t managed to break into the mainstream desktop space.