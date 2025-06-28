news
Games: GEEKDeck, DayZ Badlands, SteamOS, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ GEEKDeck Is A SteamDeck For Your Living Room
You know what the worst thing about the Steam Deck is? Being able to play your games on the go. Wouldn’t it be better if it was a screenless brick that lived under your TV? Well, maybe not, but at least one person thought so, because [Interfacing Linux] has created the GeekDeck, a Steam OS console of sorts in this video embedded below.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DayZ Badlands expansion announced with the biggest map yet
Bohemia Interactive have today revealed the DayZ Badlands expansion for their very popular open-world survival game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Two Point Museum's first DLC announced with Fantasy Finds coming in July
Two Point Museum from SEGA and Two Point Studios is set to expand with the Fantasy Finds DLC coming on July 17th. The game has Native Linux support and Valve rated it Steam Deck Playable / SteamOS Compatible.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Apocalypse Express has some frantic train combat out in Early Access
Apocalypse Express brings exciting real-time post-apocalyptic train defence to Early Access and I'm looking forward to more of it. Note: personal purchase.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ A Hat in Time gets a surprise update with DirectX 12 and Vulkan support
The much loved 3D platformer A Hat in Time just got a surprise patch to update the game for newer graphics APIs.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ First-person dungeon-crawler Monomyth gets better Steam Deck and gamepad support
Need a new first-person dungeon-crawling RPG? Perhaps it's time to check out Monomyth. The devs just updated it with better Steam Deck and gamepad support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Painkiller reboot confirmed for launch on October 9
The Painkiller reboot from Anshar Studios and 3D Realms is now confirmed for release on October 9 with a new trailer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blending a comedy visual novel with pachinko, Jump the Track adds Linux and macOS support
Jump the Track has a great visual style and a fun looking blend of a comedy visual novel with pachinko, and now it has Linux and macOS support. It originally released on May 28th, with the additional platforms support arriving June 26th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam gets more fixes for Legion Go S, 8BitDo and the In-Game Overlay
Valve released another set of Beta updates for the SteamOS Client and Steam Desktop to bring in bug fixes and expanded support.