posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2025



Quoting: With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users —

ONLYOFFICE is one of two options that comes to mind when I think of a solid Microsoft Office alternative on Linux, the other being LibreOffice. Both offer a range of useful features and support a wide range of document formats.

What sets ONLYOFFICE apart, though, is its focus on collaboration and generally reliable compatibility with Microsoft Office files. With the launch of ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.0, the office suite now introduces a number of new features.