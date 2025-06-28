news
Programming Leftovers
Java
Silicon Angle ☛ Eclipse Foundation announces Jakarta EE 11 to advance cloud-native Java productivity
Jakarta EE, a working group hosted by the Eclipse Foundation, today announced the general availability of the Jakarta EE 11 Platform, the latest version of its enterprise Java platform.
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.88.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.88.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
LWN ☛ Rust 1.88.0 released
Version
1.88.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include the
ability to chain let expressions, "naked" functions that have no
compiler-generated prologue or epilogue, automatic garbage collection in
cargo, a set of stabilized APIs, and more.
LWN ☛ Coccinelle for Rust progress report (Collabora blog)
Over on the Collabora blog, Tathagata Roy has an update
on the progress of targeting the Coccinelle tool
for matching and transforming source code to Rust. The Coccinelle for Rust
project, which we covered in a 2024
talk by Roy at Kangrejos, is adding
the ability to transform Rust programs and the goal is "to bring
Coccinelle For Rust at par with Coccinelle For C in terms of basic
functionalities". There is still work to be done to get there, but
progress is being made in various areas.