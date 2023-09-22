Trust is a Matter of Relationship, Not Magnitude (Size and Authority Aren't the Same)
THE IBM site, or Red Hat's
redhat.com, posted an article about NSA Linux yesterday [1]. What is NSA Linux? Most know it as "SELinux". It's basically an NSA project, but Red Hat now hides the connections to the NSA, which insists on back doors in everything (for selfish gain). There was recently (this month) a controversy over Red Hat's decision to hide the NSA connections rather than tackle those connections.
Over at Planet Fedora, Kushal Das has just said [2] that "Software Bill of Materials became one of the latest buzzword" and it seems truer than ever now that we're meant to blindly trust the NSA when it comes to security. Remember that the Chief Security Officer of Microsoft's GitHub is a 20-year NSA veteran. These people don't value security; they mandate back doors in American software.
There's some more news this week (e.g. [3]) about state-connected cracking operations. Some of them target Android, which uses Linux, so clearly just having some label on something (like "SELinux", which mentions "Linux" but not "NSA") is no guarantee of safety.
Trust is not derived from "Big Brands" but from a relationship with actual people, who aren't indebted to a salary from state-connected (and sometimes state-funded) "Big Brands". █
