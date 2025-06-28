news
KDE will drop Qt5 CI Support and Second beta for Amarok 3.3 available
-
KDE will drop Qt5 CI Support at the End of September 2025
If you are a developer and your KDE project is still based on Qt5 you should really really start porting to Qt6 now.
-
Second beta for Amarok 3.3 available
Dear fans of music & open source music players,
in preparation of the upcoming Amarok 3.3 release, a second beta release (3.2.82) has been prepared.
This time, the most important change is the new GStreamer-based audio backend. This enables a number of features that weren't available on Qt6 Phonon backends, and likely also provides a more reliable audio experience in general.