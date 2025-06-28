news
Games: Gaming on GNU/Linux, Action Pi, asd Bazzite
-
XDA ☛ Gaming on Linux is better than ever — but it's still bad
Linux has made some incredible strides in gaming over the last few years. What was once a platform known for its complexities and limitations has turned into a viable alternative to the decades-long stranglehold that Microsoft has maintained on PC gaming. Between Proton, Bazzite, and a highly dedicated community of Linux users, there are precious few games you can't play on Linux.
-
Notebook Check ☛ Action Pi: Retro gaming handheld with Linux-based OS set to launch in early July
-
PC Gamer ☛ Developers of Linux distro Fedora propose dropping 32-bit support entirely, but it's being claimed that the change 'would kill off projects like Bazzite entirely'
If you're reading this on a PC running Windows, it's almost certainly a 64-bit version of the operating system. It also supports 32-bit applications, which is why so many old games will run on it, but the developers of Linux-based Fedora have proposed a change to fully remove 32-bit support, and the decision appears to have polarised views among the system's community.