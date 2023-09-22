BBC Segment on the Humble Beginnings of Linux and Alan Cox's Role
Summary: Linux was developed in the 90s by people who said or shamelessly uttered the words "free software" along with leaders who loved the GNU GPL (Linus Torvalds said that without the compiler of GNU -- started by Richard Stallman (RMS) et al -- he'd not be able to make Linux); Alan Cox worked in a "bum site" or "bomb site" (hard to discern the words), much like Richard Stallman with his encampment/hideout at MIT before everything got taken over by OSDL and then the Linux Foundation, where Microsoft already bought the most Board seats (a matter of besieging and occupying the opposition via deluded fanatics with Trojan horses); we now have a Torvalds who uses webmail instead of E-mail (Torvalds says he uses "Web browser [...] which is how I read E-mail") and barely makes important decisions