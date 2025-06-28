Audiocasts, Red Hat, and Hardware

The first step we took was to update our provider to address the critical requirements shared to us from our customers and the Terraform team. We focused on getting our provider to a state that is fully supported by both Red Hat and HashiCorp as the main integration point for Terraform customers’ to interface with Ansible Automation Platform1. The first feature addressed was getting Ansible Automation Platform automation workflows added as a resource so they can be initiated from Terraform. This takes away the need to manage any orchestration yourself and lets Ansible do what it does best orchestrating and configuring infrastructure and workloads. Along the way, we also made additional enhancements to address looking up job templates, the ability to ensure a job status completes before the next action, and updating job resources to automatically remove disappeared jobs from Terraform state when AAP returns a specific error so you can better monitor your end to end infrastructure management.