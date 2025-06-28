news
Audiocasts, Red Hat, and Hardware
Audiocasts/Shows
The Cyber Show ☛ #049 | S6 | On The Go | UK National Cyber Security Show [Ed: The Cyber Show ☛ MP3 link]
The NCSS is a major exhibition event held at Birmingham NEC. We caught up with a selection of vendors to hear about what they do. We picked a few categories, from education to bespoke hardware, pentesting, forensics, support and police and government advisory organisations.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 326: A DIY Pockels Cell, Funny Materials To 3D Print With, And Pwning A Nissan Leaf
Time for another European flavoured Hackaday Podcast this week, as Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List, two writers sweltering in the humidity of a Central European summer. Both of our fans and air conditioners made enough noise to be picked up on the microphone when they were turned on, so we’re suffering for your entertainment.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Improved user experience for Red Hat Insights remediations service
Remediations enables you to address advisor recommendations, content advisories, vulnerability CVEs and failed compliance rules found by Red Hat Insights on your connected Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems. Some key capabilities of Remediations include:
Red Hat Official ☛ Better together: The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform provider for HashiCorp Terraform has been updated
The first step we took was to update our provider to address the critical requirements shared to us from our customers and the Terraform team. We focused on getting our provider to a state that is fully supported by both Red Hat and HashiCorp as the main integration point for Terraform customers’ to interface with Ansible Automation Platform1. The first feature addressed was getting Ansible Automation Platform automation workflows added as a resource so they can be initiated from Terraform. This takes away the need to manage any orchestration yourself and lets Ansible do what it does best orchestrating and configuring infrastructure and workloads. Along the way, we also made additional enhancements to address looking up job templates, the ability to ensure a job status completes before the next action, and updating job resources to automatically remove disappeared jobs from Terraform state when AAP returns a specific error so you can better monitor your end to end infrastructure management.
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ Audio Localization Gear Built On The Cheap
Most humans with two ears have a pretty good sense of directional hearing. However, you can build equipment to localize audio sources, too. That’s precisely what [Sam], [Ezra], and [Ari] did for their final project for the ECE4760 class at Cornell this past Spring. It’s an audio localizer!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pricing announced for the Orange Pi Neo gaming handheld with Manjaro Linux
Announced back in February 2024, we're still waiting on a release date for the Orange Pi Neo gaming handheld with Manjaro Linux but now we have prices.
