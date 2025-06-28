This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Report

I’ve been chatting with various folks about Flathub and Flatpak for a while now, but this week was my first chance to catch up with Sebastian Wick. It was really helpful to hear the history of Flatpak tech, understand where we sit today, and discuss how we might grow Flatpak in the near future, if we can find some funding for it.

Flathub continues to be the GNU/Linux App Store and I’ve never once experienced a Flathub failure, as a user… but I would love to see the Foundation support it more directly with acute financing. It’s such a valuable service and we need to ensure that it has the resources it requires.