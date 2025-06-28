news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, GameCube Modding
CNX Software ☛ RAKwireless Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial gateway supports both MIOTY and LoRaWAN
The WisGate Connect for MIOTY is an industrial-grade hybrid IoT gateway with support for both MIOTY and LoRaWAN protocols. Built around the RAK7391 carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4, it is designed for long-range IoT applications, including intelligent street lighting, waste management, environmental monitoring, and traffic flow control. In addition to dual-protocol (MIOTY and LoRaWAN) support, it features USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and a USB-C port for flashing, an HDMI output, and a UART header for debugging. Backhaul options include Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or an optional 4G LTE module.
CNX Software ☛ Fairphone (Gen. 6) is a sustainable, repairable 6.31-inch Android 15 smartphone with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
The Fairphone (Gen. 6) is a 6.31-inch Android 15 smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC designed to be sustainable and repairable with eight years of software updates, a 5-year warranty, a modular design, and the use of recycled materials.
Games
Hackaday ☛ Making GameCube Keyboard Controller Work With Animal Crossing
[Hunter Irving] is a talented hacker with a wicked sense of humor, and he has written in to let us know about his latest project which is to make a GameCube keyboard controller work with Animal Crossing.
