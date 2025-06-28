Applications and Education

news
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.15: New Docker eBook, Declare in Bash, Debug Ansible Playbook and More
We have a new eBook for you.
WordPress ☛ WordCamp US 2025: See You in Portland, Oregon!
WordCamp US 2025 is heading to vibrant Portland, Oregon, from August 26–29, 2025! Join fellow open source enthusiasts, developers, designers, and WordPress professionals from across the United States and around the world for four days of learning, networking, and collaboration at the Oregon Convention Center.
FreeBSD ☛ EuroBSDCon 2025 Travel Grant Application Now Open
Did you know the Foundation also provides grants for other technical events? If you feel that your attendance at one of these events will benefit the FreeBSD Project and Community, and you need assistance getting there, please fill out the general travel grant application. Your application must be received 7 weeks prior to the event.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Out today: Simple Electronics with GPIO Zero, 2nd edition
Today we’re releasing the second edition of Simple Electronics with GPIO Zero, the latest book in our Essentials series to get a spruce-up and a new lick of paint to bring it up to date. There are many reasons for Raspberry Pi’s success, but we know that one of the biggest, particularly among the hardware tinkerers of this world, is its 40-pin GPIO header, which enables the user to connect their computer to the real world.
